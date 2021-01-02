More than 30 Glaswegians breached coronavirus restrictions to travel to a holiday home in Loch Lomond.
Cops were called to break up the party on Sunday, a day after level four restrictions were rolled out for the whole of mainland Scotland, STV reports.
Level four restrictions prohibit travel outside your own local authority.
The increased measures came in an effort to suppress the spread of a highly-transmissible strain of Covid-19.
All 32 people involved were charged following the lockdown breaches.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.10am on Sunday, December 27, police received a report of a gathering at a rented property in Lochard Road, Aberfoyle.
“Officers attended and 32 people were discovered within. All 32 people have been charged with culpable and reckless conduct and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.
“The property was vacated prior to police leaving.
“Our latest coronavirus enforcement figures will be released on Monday.”
The First Minister also warned against large gatherings and visiting other people's homes.
As coronavirus cases skyrocketed to 2539 yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said: "The new variant is accelerating spread. Please do not visit other people’s homes just now, even today."
