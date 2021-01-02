More than 2000 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Daily figures from the Scottish Government revealed a total of 2137 people have reported positive infections since yesterday.
The new numbers mean Scotland has reported 7298 cases in just three days.
A total of 21,451 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, of which 10.6% were positive.
Delayed reporting over the festive period means that data concerning deaths, hospital admissions and regional breakdowns have not been issued.
The latest daily data for deaths and hospital admissions will be released on Tuesday, January 5, which will include data for that day as well as the previous four days.
On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that the new variant is "accelerating spread" in Scotland, and that yesterday's figure of 2539 cases was "worryingly high".
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said Scots would be putting others at risk if they decided to go against guidance.
She said: "Today’s case numbers are worryingly high again. The new variant is accelerating spread."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment