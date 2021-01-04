Young people from poorer backgrounds continue to face worse consequences due to the pandemic, according to a teaching union.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) called for intervention as it claims the consequences of coronavirus could further entrench the disadvantage experienced by youngsters currently living in poverty.
A struggle to find resources for remote learning was given as an example of how the poverty-related attainment gap could be further entrenched.
Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a damaging impact on the education of young people right across Scotland, and it is young people already facing disadvantage who have felt this most acutely."
Mr Flanagan added: “Young people from less affluent backgrounds are far less likely to have access to the types of resources that are available to young people in other areas, which has clearly had an impact during the pandemic.
“Young people living in poverty were far more likely to disengage from education during the lockdown period for a wide range of reasons – including lack of access to IT equipment or suitable access to the internet.
“This has the potential to further entrench, or even widen, the poverty-related attainment gap that persists in many parts of Scotland.”
