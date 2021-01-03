The Scottish Government has released new figures showing there were 2,464 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the country during the past 24 hours.
More than one-in-ten of the 17,328 tests for the varius carried out returned a positive result, with 15.2% registering the presence of the disease.
No further deaths were recorded on Sunday as the register offices are closed over the public holidays.
As of December 31, 4,578 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died.
The Scottish Government is to be recalled tomorrow to discuss the surge in cases, with Nicola Sturgeon tweeting that tougher restrictions may be needed to curb the spread of the virus.
