The UK has confirmed more than 50,000 cases across the nation for the 6th day in a row.

54,990 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Government said a further 454 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 75,024.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 91,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: More than 2,400 new cases reported in 24 hours

The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 54,990 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,654,779.

The figures do not represent results from the whole UK due to data on deaths not being reported by Scotland on Sunday.

The Scottish Government is to meet tomorrow to discuss further lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: How to report Covid rule breaches to the police

Boris Johnson has also hinted that Covid measures were likely to get tougher in England.

He said: “What we are doing now is using the tiering system, which is a very tough system… and, alas, probably about to get tougher to keep things under control.

“But, we will review it.”

He added: “And we have the prospect of vaccines coming down the track in their tens of millions.

“And that, I think, is something that should keep people going in what I predicted, back on your show in in October, will be a very bumpy period right now.

“It is bumpy and it’s going to be bumpy.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bring in new national Covid restrictions within the next 24 hours, rather than hint that he will do so soon.

READ MORE: Holyrood to be recalled as concerns grow over rapid spread of Covid-19 variant

Sir Keir told reporters: “The virus is clearly out of control.

“And there’s no good the Prime Minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week, or two or three.

“That delay has been the source of so many problems.

“So, I say bring in those restrictions now, national restrictions, within the next 24 hours.

“That has to be the first step towards controlling the virus.”