ICE skaters have flocked to Glasgow's Queen's Park to show off their skills.
Following a spell of cold weather, the park's pond has frozen solid.
Ice skaters, ice hockey players, general members of the public, and even dogs have been pictured on top of the pond today.
Yesterday afternoon, police attended at the park to disperse skaters after a concerned member of the public called officers.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers received a call of concern about people skating on a frozen pond within Queens Park, Glasgow, around 12.10pm on Saturday, 2 January, 2020."
“Police attended, offered safety advice and the group dispersed.”
Earlier this winter, Police Scotland chief superintendent David Duncan, encouraged people to stay safe near waterways.
He said: "Winter, and the festive period, brings increased demands on all the emergency services, and the partner organisations which work alongside the blue light services.
"With the current restrictions on travel and socialising as a result of coronavirus, more people may be out walking in their local areas than might usually be, as well as exploring new locations.
“The best advice is to avoid open water, be it frozen or not, and don't put yourself, your children or your pets at risk. It's impossible to tell how thick ice is at a glance, and water temperatures beneath broken ice can quickly make someone hypothermic. Please, stay safe near water this winter."
