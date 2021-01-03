Gerry And The Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden has died after a short illness, his friend has said.

Marsden, 78, was known for the hit You’ll Never Walk Alone which was adopted as a football anthem by both Liverpool and Celtic FC.

He performed the famous hit before a UEFA Cup clash between the two sides in 2003 at Celtic Park.

His friend, broadcaster Pete Price, wrote on Instagram: “It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.

“I’m sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Paying tribute, Celtic FC wrote on Twiter: "Everyone at #CelticFC sends their deepest condolences to the family & friends of Gerry Marsden. Gerry’s famous lyrics will live on at Celtic Park forever. You’ll Never Walk Alone"

Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson, who is from Liverpool and covered Gerry Marsden’s song Ferry Across The Mersey, tweeted: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden what a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. #ferryacrossthemersey #youllneverwalkalone.

In 2020 the lead singer of Gerry And The Pacemakers recorded a new version of the band’s hit You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The new version is being made available alongside a music video, which featured Gerry Marsden and a number of messages about the NHS.

Liverpool FC tweeted: “It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.

“Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The Cavern Club in Liverpool described Marsden as a “legend” and a “very good friend”.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Gerry Marsden earlier today,” the club’s Twitter account said.

“The word legend is often overused but Gerry was not only a legend, but also a very good friend of The Cavern.”

Marsden played at the Cavern Club nearly 200 times.

The Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, Ian Byrne, shared a picture of the Anfield gates, having heard the news.

“RIP Gerry Marsden,” he tweeted. “YNWA.”