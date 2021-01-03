GERRY Marsden, who famously sang You'll Never Walk Alone has died age 78 following a short illness.

TheGerry And The Pacemakers front-man suffered an infection in his heart, it was announced on Sunday.

The news was broken by friend, radio host Pete Price, who shared a photograph of the pair together.

You'll Never Walk Alone has been adopted as an anthem by both Liverpool FC and Celtic FC.

And Celtic paid tribute saying: "Everyone at #Celtic FC sends their deepest condolences to the family & friends of Gerry Marsden. Gerry’s famous lyrics will live on at Celtic Park forever. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

The Hoops also tweeted video of Marsden leading fans in a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.

He led a 60,000 crowd before Celtic's UEFA Cupmatch against Liverpool FC in March, 2003. It ended 1-1.

Mr Price tweeted: 'It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.

"Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Gerry Marsden is survived by wife Pauline Marsden, whom he married in 1965.

The couple have two daughters, Yvette and Victoria.

Liverpool FC said it was "deeply saddened" by the passing of Gerry Marsden.

"A Scouser and lifelong Liverpool fan, Marsden was the lead singer of 1960s Merseybeat band Gerry and the Pacemakers, whose rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone was adopted by the Kop in 1963," the club said in a statement.

Everyone at #CelticFC sends their deepest condolences to the family & friends of Gerry Marsden.



Gerry's famous lyrics will live on at Celtic Park forever. You'll Never Walk Alone

"The group's third number one single - a cover of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic - became famous throughout the world as Liverpool FC's anthem and is played moments before kick-off of every home game at Anfield.

"Sung in times of both celebration and commiseration, Gerry's interpretation of You'll Never Walk Alone will forever be inextricably linked to the club he loved."

Marsden was best known for I Like It, How You Do It? and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Over the course of his life, Marsden helped raise more than £35m for charity, including with the recordings he made with other artists after the Bradford City stadium fire in 1985 and after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

