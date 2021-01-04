A Met Office warning is in place for much of Scotland amid fears of treacherous icy conditions.
Forecasters have issued the alert, warning of potential injuries from falls on untreated surfaces.
A yellow alert was put in place at 6pm on Sunday until 11am today, covering widespread areas across the country.
The public are to expect “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”, and “probably some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”
There is a @MetOffice Yellow ICE warning in place this morning— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 4, 2021
Many routes are affected by low temps and icy conditions
Gritters are patrolling the network but please take care to #DriveToRoadConditions and #DriveSafe
Gritter Tracker - https://t.co/f6vha1MJ6J#SlowAndSteady pic.twitter.com/jLacku7QP5
The affected areas are:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
