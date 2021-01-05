THE Scottish Government has been accused of leaving communities at risk of flooding because of “glacial progress” on protection schemes.

The Liberal Democrats levelled the charge after official figures showed just seven of the 42 schemes earmarked in 2015 for delivery by 2021 have so far been finished.

A further seven are under construction, nine are are merely “confirmed” and the remaining 19 are “under development”.

In addition, the costs of many of the schemes have surged since they were announced, with the total forecast of £402m made by councils in 2016/17 now estimated at £632m.

However cost estimates for two schemes – one a completed one in Broxburn, and planned work on the Water of Leith - were not supplied.

The 42 plans were “prioritised” by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and “identified for delivery between 2016 and 2021 subject to the provision of funding by the Scottish Government and local authorities”.

Among the projects are a flood protection scheme in Hawick in the Borders that is designed to offer protection to 900 properties.

Its cost has more than doubled from its initial estimate of £37.4m to £80m, and is due to be completed by the winter of 2022.

The cost of a flood projection scheme in Grangemouth in the Falkirk Council area that is is under development has also risen from £111.5m to £220m.

The figures and dates were released in response to parliamentary questions.

Scottish LibDem environment spokeswoman Molly Nolan said: “In Sepa’s own words, these were 42 prioritised flood protection schemes identified for delivery between 2016 and 2021.

“This new research shows only a handful are completed. That’s glacial progress.

“Communities across Scotland are being left vulnerable each winter that passes without this work.

“We saw again last winter just how damaging flooding can prove to whole towns and regions.

“From Aberdeenshire to the Borders, communities can’t forget how damaging floods can be to their homes and businesses. Each downpour or storm can cause anxiety.”

She added: “Flooding has become all too frequent a hazard in recent years. That’s only going to get worse while the climate emergency deepens. The Scottish Government must make sure that local authorities have the resources they need to protect our communities and ensure that these projects are delivered at speed.”

Answering the parliamentary questions, the Scottish Government said the initial costs were based on costs provided by local authorities in 2016/17.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “The 14 Flood Risk Management Strategies published by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) in December 2015 set objectives and measures for the management of flood risk for potentially vulnerable areas.

“SEPA prioritised 42 flood protection schemes for inclusion within Flood Risk Management Strategies published in 2015. Local authorities are expected to start work on development of the 42 schemes prioritised in this cycle but it is recognised that construction work may not be completed within that six-year timeframe.

“Flood protection schemes can have impacts on individuals, communities and the environment, and require careful and thorough planning.”