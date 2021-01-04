Boris Johnson has imposed a third national lockdown on England and shut schools to most students to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by surging coronavirus infections.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon earlier announced that Scotland would return to a stay-at-home lockdown similar to the one experienced in March.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday night, the Prime Minister echoed the Scottish Government's announcement after coming under mounting pressure to follow the rest of the UK's example and introduce renewed lockdown measures.

Mr Johnson this evening told England to stay indoors other than for limited exceptions, with measures expected to last until mid-February.

Key points from Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement

– People will only be allowed to leave their house for limited reasons

Like in Scotland, Mr Johnson said residents can leave their homes for shopping for necessities such as food and medicine, but only as infrequently as possible.

Exercise will be allowed – preferably limited to once a day – with members of your household or support bubble or one other person from another household, such as if going for a walk or run. Exercise should be taken locally.

People will be able to go to work if it is impossible to work from home, such as those working in the construction sector or who are critical workers. All others must work from home.

Cleaners and other trades people will still be able to work in people’s homes.

Regarding international travel, only essential journeys are permitted.

– The lockdown is expected to stay in place until the middle of February and police will have enforcement powers

The lockdown comes into force immediately and is expected to go on until the middle of February. The start of the February school half-term is scheduled for the middle of the month.

– All schools will move to remote learning

All primary and secondary schools and colleges will move to remote learning, except for the children of keyworkers or vulnerable children.

Early years settings such as nurseries and childminders can remain open, and existing childcare bubbles will be allowed to stay in place.

University students will not be allowed to return to campus and will be expected to study from their current residence.

In-person university teaching will only take place for a small number of critical courses.

– Churches can stay open

Places of worship can remain open for individual prayers and communal worship, but people should only visit with their household or support bubble.

Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and funerals are allowed with strict limits on attendance.

– Shops will close in all areas

All non-essential shops, hairdressers and personal care venues must close.

Supermarkets, builders’ merchants and garden centres can stay open.

Restaurants and other hospitality venues can continue delivery or takeaway, but people will not be able to add alcohol to that order.

– Those who shield should not go to work

Those who are clinically vulnerable and who were previously told to shield should stay at home and only leave for medical appointments and exercise.

They are advised not to go to work even if they cannot work from home.

– Playgrounds will remain open

But outdoor gyms, tennis courts and golf courses must close, and outdoor team sports will not be permitted.

Premier League and other elite sports that already have in place strict testing regimes and their own bubbles will be allowed to continue.

– Scotland

A few hours before the PM’s televised address, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at the Scottish Parliament that most of the country will be placed in lockdown for the rest of January.

A legally-enforceable stay-at-home order will apply from Tuesday to areas currently under Level 4 – mainland Scotland and Skye – with exemptions in place for carers, essential shopping, unlimited outdoor exercise and being part of an extended household.

Schools and nurseries will remain closed to most pupils until February, meaning an additional two weeks of home learning for most pupils.

– Wales

All of Wales is at alert Level 4, meaning people should stay at home, not mix with other households and not travel without a reasonable excuse.

Some schools in Wales were preparing to resume face-to-face learning as early as Wednesday, but education minister Kirsty Williams announced on Monday that schools and colleges will remain closed until at least January 18 and move to online learning.

“Wales remains in the highest level of restrictions. Everyone must stay at home,” Ms Williams said.

– Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown in which non-essential retail is closed, and people are urged to stay at home.

But, amid soaring numbers of coronavirus infections, ministers were taking part in an urgent meeting on Monday evening, with First Minister Arlene Foster saying the Stormont Executive has “very difficult decisions to take” in a “dire situation”.

She did not rule out keeping schools closed.

The current plan is for primary pupils to be taught remotely for the week from January 4-8, while for secondary school Years 8 to 11, remote learning is due to last for the entire month.

