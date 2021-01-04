BORIS Johnson has urged Britain to “pull together” as he announced a third lockdown for England and warned the toughest weeks in the fight against the coronavirus now lie ahead.

However, the Prime Minister insisted that with the start of the mass vaccination programme the battle against Covid-19 was now tilting in the country’s favour.

As expected, he used a televised address from Downing St to announce a toughening of restrictions for England, urging people as in last March to “stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”. It followed a similar message for Scotland delivered by Nicola Sturgeon to a recalled Holyrood.

Mr Johnson insisted the devolved administrations, which were all taking similar steps, shared his conviction that the country now faced a “pivotal moment” in its fight against the pandemic.

“I want to say to everyone right across the UK, I know how tough this is and how frustrated you are and you have had more than enough of Government guidance in defeating this virus. But now, more than ever, we must pull together,” declared the PM.

He added: “The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet but I really do believe we are entering the last phase of this struggle because with every jab that goes into our arms we’re tilting the odds against Covid and in favour of the British people.”

The new restrictions south of the border are set to become law early Wednesday but people were urged to observe them immediately. They will remain in place until February 15.

They include only leaving home to: go to work if it is impossible to do so from home; shop for necessities such as food and medicines; exercise once a day locally; provide care to a vulnerable person and attend medical appointments or flee harm.

Police will have powers to issue fines and dispersing orders.

From Tuesday, all schools and colleges in England will move to remote learning except for vulnerable children and those of key workers. Nurseries and special schools will remain open.

Restaurants and other hospitality venues will be able to continue delivery or takeaway services but will no longer be permitted to serve alcohol.

Outdoor gyms, tennis courts and golf courses must close and outdoor team sports will be prohibited.

However, Premier League football and other elite sports with testing regimes and bubbles in place will be allowed to continue.

The clinically vulnerable who were previously told to shield should stay at home and only leave for medical appointments and exercise.

The Commons is being recalled on Wednesday with most MPs urged to attend virtually to hear the PM's statement.

Mr Johnson said the new variant, which is up to 70% more transmissible, was spreading in a “frustrating and alarming” manner and warned the number of Covid patients in English hospitals was now 40% higher than the first peak in April.

“As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic,” he explained.

Earlier, the four chief medical officers of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland met and jointly recommended the Covid-19 alert level should be moved from level four to five - the highest setting – for the first time.

They warned that due to the rapid rise in cases there was a risk of the NHS “in several areas” being overwhelmed over the next 21 days if no further action was taken.

The new variant of the virus means the number of cases is surging with cases rising rapidly in every part of the country.

On Monday, there were 26,626 Covid-19 patients in English hospitals, a weekly rise of more than 30 per cent.

Across the UK, there were 80,664 positive tests on December 29 and a further 65,571 the following day.

Mr Johnson briefed his Cabinet on the measures on Monday evening and also spoke to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.