US actress Tanya Roberts, known for her roles in the James Bond film A View to a Kill, Charlie's Angels, and That 70s Show is still alive, after earlier being reported as dead.
Mike Pingel, the actress’s representative, was quoted by US website TMZ saying Roberts had died aged 65.
The outlet had quotes from her partner and tributes were paid on social media to Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton opposite Sir Roger Moore in his final Bond film, A View To A Kill.
Mr Pingel said Roberts was still alive at 10am local time (6pm GMT) on Monday and the family was waiting for further news from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.
He added: “It does not look good.”
TMZ first reported her death, saying she had collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24 and was admitted to hospital.
Lance O’Brien, Roberts’ partner, was interviewed by US news show Inside Edition and answered a phone call from the hospital on camera, telling him she was alive.
He broke down in tears at the news and said: “I’m so happy”.
Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977.
She replaced Shelley Hack in TV series Charlie’s Angels, becoming the third Angel alongside Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.
Following her appearance in 1985’s A View To A Kill, she was nominated for a Golden Raspberry award for worst actress.
She was also known as the role of Midge on That 70s Show.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.