Michael Gove has said that the UK Government is working on a coordinated approach to international travel.
The cabinet minister said that the government was looking to review travel to ensure that ports and airports were as safe as possible.
He confirmed that the UK Government were looking at further options to restrict international travel.
READ MORE: Michael Gove suggests Covid restrictions will ease in England from March
On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he confirmed that a decision is to be announced on whether the UK will demand a negative Covid test from those entering the country.
He said: “We will be making announcements later today and in the days ahead about how we will make sure that our ports and airports are safe.
“It is already the case that there are significant restrictions on people coming into this country and of course we’re stressing that nobody should be travelling abroad.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Scots told to stay home or risk breaking the law
“But I don’t want to pre-empt the specific advice that is going to be given.”
Mr Gove said during his series of broadcast interviews that he is in discussions with the devolved UK administrations about the terms of the announcement affecting international visitors.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment