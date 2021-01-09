WHAT is the future of architecture? Are we still building for permanence? Is that even a sensible idea anymore? How do we reflect human diversity in the structures we create?
How do we keep building in a world as resources become rarer, where we know the costs may be greater than just the budget?
These are some of the questions being asked in a new book, Radical Architecture of the Future, by Beatrice Galilee.
The projects covered take in digital imagery, virtual reality and experimental projects.
In Montana, the Spanish architectural practice Ensamble Studio created a number of site-specific constructions for an art centre that is also a working farm.
Beartooth Portal, pictured, consists of two inverted rocklike forms, constructed from rock, cement, grass and reinforcing bar. It is designed to be a performance space for classical musicians.
“Design should be centred not only on humans but on the future of the whole biosphere as well,” argues curator Paola Antonelli, one of the voices quoted by Galilee.
Is that even possible? Maybe. Or maybe the question is, can we afford not to?
Radical Architecture of the Future by Beatrice Galilee is published by Phaidon, £39.95 (phaidon.com) Photograph © Iwan Baan
