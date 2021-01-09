NEW year, new starts. On radio as elsewhere. This week saw Emma Barnett jump from Radio 5 Live to Radio 4 to take over presenting Woman’s Hour, while BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty stepped into Barnett’s old shoes on the mid-morning 5 Live show.

Munchetty sounded at home straight away. She’s an empathetic host who interacts well with her guests and listeners. It’s worth noting that as she is followed in the schedule by Nihal Arthanayake, 5 Live now has British Asian presenters hosting six hours each weekday. Arthanayke did joke that they were the only two Asians in the building during their handover on Monday, right enough.

The challenge for Munchetty will be how she deals with the harder-edged political interviews which Barnett majored in during her spell on 5 Live. Barnett has clearly taken that desire to Radio 4. On Tuesday she asked Robert Halfon, the Tory chair of the Education Select Committee, if the Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson was “fit for purpose,” given Westminster’s latest U-turn on school openings. Halfon didn’t answer that, but he did state that the government’s handling of the issue had been a “huge shambles”.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, actors Rosanna Arquette and Caitlin Dulany came on to talk about the #MeToo movement on the anniversary of the Harvey Weinstein trial. The Wednesday programme was not without some bumps, though. One guest, Kelechi Okafor pulled out and took to Twitter to complain of her treatment on the show prompting a statement from Barnett.

Still, already there is a sense of the new ambition of the show. And there remains room to talk about subjects like naked rambling. Even if it’s not really the weather for it.

One more new starter this week. Midge Ure turned up on Scala Radio as the guest presenter of The Space, playing Debussy, Satie, the Yellow Magic Orchestra and the Chieftains.

The playlist was safe but pleasurable and if Ure isn’t a demonstrative host it just gives us more room to enjoy the music.

Listen Out For Low, Radio 4, Sunday, 3pm. Part of Sunday’s celebration of David Bowie five years after his death, Sean Grundy’s drama investigates the singer’s Berlin years.