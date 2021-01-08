A HAGGIS maker is being bombarded with a fresh wave of complaints in a protest campaign two years after it defended a decision to dress up Scotland's national dish with Union Flag packaging.

Fife-based Stahly Quality Food have been marketing their signature Scottish food as the "Great British Haggis" made with "the finest British ingredients".

But pro-independence supporters have leapt suddenly leapt on the firm's continued promotion of the British haggis, over two weeks before Burns Night 2021.

One protester Eileen MacPherson emailed the firm after reading a two-year-old article in the Herald and said there was "no need" for the Union Jack.

She said: "Totally disgusted seeing this. Scottish provenance works well world-wide.

"You'll lose a lot of business through this."

Others have taken to social media to call for a boycott.

Shirley Morrison said: "Haggis is Scottish end of story, I certainly won’t buy it if has anything else."

Dave Baird added: "Any Scottish haggis manufacturer who colludes with this nonsense deserves to lose their business. Hit them where it hurts - in their pockets. Boycott them."

The It Has To Be A Yes Vote Facebook page went as far as to invite people to "drop them a wee note telling of your displeasure" and printed the company address.

"The Scots take great offence to their quality Scottish products being rebranded as 'British'," they said.

"I'm sure that they will be delighted to hear from you, Scotland!!!"

The Glenrothes firm, which also has other products titled "Scottish Haggis" says in its current promotional material that the Great British Haggis had been "dressed to appeal to a wider audience".

The firm's promotional material stated that it is the latest addition to its haggis family, which also includes "Traditional Scotch Haggis In a Skin".

"Made, of course, with the finest traditional ingredients, this modern take on the original Scotch Haggis is dressed to appeal to a wider audience," they say.

"In a smart new coat of red, white and blue with a subtle hint of tartan to retain its proud Scottish heritage, the new Great British Haggis is a very modern version of a very traditional product.

"The Great British Haggis is the traditional Stahly haggis made from the original Stahly family recipe. As with the very origins of the haggis itself, the Stahly haggis has been adapted, improved and developed over the years while retaining its original charm.

"A blend of the finest lamb, oatmeal and spices, Stahly Quality Foods’ Great British Haggis is a welcome addition to the haggis range."

Stahly was approached for comment.

It is the latest in the Scottish the Brand row coming two months after Scots confectionary firm Mackie's defended packaging chocolate with Union Jacks instead of Saltires.

Scottish independence supporters bombarded social media with a fierce judgment on the Aberdeenshire-based firm as images emerged of products of chocolate bars featuring the Mackie's of Scotland brand but adorned with the Union Jack.

Mackie's say that the Union Jack features in its products sold for export at the insistence of retailers to highlight it is a UK import.

Two years ago a row erupted over Scottish shortbread from one of the country's biggest exporters being sold abroad with a Union Flag branding.

Moray-based Walkers, the producer of oatcakes, cakes and biscuits, which sells products in over 60 countries, began receiving complaints after some discovered it had switched from a Saltire to a the UK flag in some exports of shortbread abroad.

The shortbread comes in a Union Flag tin with a splash of tartan on the Walkers' label. The shortbread has also been shaped into a Union Flag.

The issue was raised in the House of Commons where Andrea Leadsom, then leader of the House of Commons led the backing of Walker's after Moray's Conservative MP Douglas Ross attacked the "unacceptable and despicable abuse" the 120-year-old Scots firm received for using the British flag in some exports of shortbread abroad.

But she tempered her backing by saying the shortbread should only be eaten with "some modesty".

Four years ago protesters descended on Scotland's most famous confectionary firm, Tunnock's following reports that the biscuit maker had added the Union Flag to branding for its exported products.

Other products that some have taken offence having a British branding include haggis, whisky and even the famous painting the Monarch of the Glen.

Marks and Spencer has presented Scottish Shortbread in what looks like a London bus tin with a Union Flag lid.

In October, 2017, a #KeepScotlandtheBrand campaign was started to protest against the increasing number of Union flags that have replaced the Saltire on Scottish produce.

Mackie's, based in Rothienorman, was founded in 1912 as a dairy farm but diversified into the manufacture of ice cream after selling the milk retail business to Robert Wiseman during 1997.

In 2009 a partnership was formed with a Tayside potato farmer to produce crisps, marketed under the name of Mackie's at Taypack.

The manufacture of chocolate was added in 2014.