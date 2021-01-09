The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.

The figures come as Scotland recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Scotland had 16,246 positive cases between December 30 and January 5, which was 297.4 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 11.9%.

READ MORE: Here are last week's figures

For the second week in a row, Stranraer South in Dumfries and Galloway had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 144 people testing positive from a population of 3388.

The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 2253 positive cases, which works out at 355.9 per 100,000 people.

However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,00 population was Dumfries and Galloway with 527.3.

No area in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.

Does your area feature in the Top 500?

Made with Flourish

Do you think tougher restrictions are required?