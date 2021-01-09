The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
The figures come as Scotland recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.
Scotland had 16,246 positive cases between December 30 and January 5, which was 297.4 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 11.9%.
READ MORE: Here are last week's figures
For the second week in a row, Stranraer South in Dumfries and Galloway had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 144 people testing positive from a population of 3388.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 2253 positive cases, which works out at 355.9 per 100,000 people.
However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,00 population was Dumfries and Galloway with 527.3.
No area in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.
Does your area feature in the Top 500?
Do you think tougher restrictions are required?
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.