With unrivalled views across Loch Lomond its no wonder why visitors to Portnellan Farm, in Gartocharn, come back time again.

Rediscovering the great outdoors and even better when it is on your doorstep, was one of the positives of lockdown last year.

The Loch Lomond organic farm, which also offers accommodation and activities, is run by Freda and David Scott-Park with their son Chris involved in building pursuits side of the business. It has been in the family for more than 65 years and from 2010 they diversified to become involved in agritourism.

Read more: Boost in farm tours and staycations is helping to build Scottish agritourism​

Offering accommodation and some pursuits from their location, including kayaking and paddleboarding, there is also the chance to see the daily goings on and have a gentle walk around. With people looking to safely holiday close to home, Portnellan Farm came into its own.

“We had a couple who visited last year and they had been working throughout the pandemic,” said Mrs Scott-Park. “When they arrived they were exhausted and just wanted to relax. They had ordered everything they needed online and did not impact upon the environment at all.

“By the time they left you could visibly see them change and become more relaxed and this place can do that to you. It is very special when you can see the difference it has made to people.

“We have been lucky with the winter weather so far in this lockdown and I have been walking around the farm enjoying the stunning views in the sunshine.”

Freda, Chris and David Scott-Park on Portnellan Farm, Gartocharn

Portnellan Farm has received some bookings for around May onwards and is looking to the future, but the owners felt agritourism was something which could have been pushed more as a safe staycation option.

“We have enjoyed great support during lockdown with other operators getting together on Zoom meetings and I think we have shown that we are a safe way for families to holiday,” added Mrs Scott-Park . “I do think more could have been done by organisations to really push us and highlight what we have to offer.”

Read more: Covid memorial boosted by donation from Freemasons of Glasgow

An offer of a summer job on a Perthshire farm 25 years ago, led to life-changing decision for Andrew Donaldson who now runs Comrie Crofts.

“I suppose I was involved in the very early days of farm diversification when I came to Comrie in 1996,” Mr Donaldson said. “I was at college and spent the summer here working in the hostel which was a converted farm steading. A few years later I returned and there was a chance to lease the farm from the landowner and following what is now known as a crowdfunder the farm was bought by a 50 strong contingent.”

Enjoy at tour around Loch Lomond from your Portnellan Farm base

Enjoy a tour around Loch Lomond from your Portnellan Farm base

More than 10 years later Comrie Croft is an established agritourism business offering accommodation, pursuits such as mountain biking and hiking and with staycations proving popular last year, they found new people were discovering them.

“We have a lot of repeat visitors, but what we found last year was people discovering for the first time,” added Mr Donaldson. “With everything people had been through last year, I think they wanted to be closer to nature and enjoy the outdoors and it is nice to think that we might have been their first introduction to camping.”

Comrie Croft was quick to see how they could diversify when it was no longer a viable farm, and now they are returning to their roots with some ideas for the future.

“We are now going back to some of our traditions and have a team of young farmers on site growing produce and flowers which are sold locally. We also have Tomnah'a Market Garden, one of the small businesses who are part of the 'family of enterprises' that operate here under the Comrie Croft banner.”

Accommodation at Comrie Croft, in Perthshire

Comrie Croft has proved popular for staycation trips after lockdown

The benefits of getting away from it all and enjoy time in a rural setting is something Lesley Wood and her husband Derek Horne were introduced to a few years ago and are now regular visitors to the Hideaway Experience run by Caroline Millar.

“I was first introduced to what the Hideaway Experience was through my work in digital marketing and I could never have imagined suggesting that we have a holiday in a farm,” said Ms Wood from Glasgow. “However, when we went to the Hideaway it is just magical.

“You can for long walks or curl up by a fire and take a dip in the hot tub and it just does wonders for you. Our days can involve a lot of screen time and it is just a place to completely switch off. One of the first times we visited, I think I wrote in the visitor book that it should be available on the NHS as it is just so good for you.”