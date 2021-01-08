Donald Trump is the "most incompetent president in the history of the United States of America", according to president-elect Joe Biden.

It comes after Mr Trump addressed speculation by confirming that he would not be attending Mr Biden's inauguration on January 20, which Biden called a "good thing."

'I was told on my way over here Trump wasn't going to show up at the inauguration...one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on' says president-elect Joe Biden.



Read more here: https://t.co/NjnkvRK9rd pic.twitter.com/crYypzLO9j — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 8, 2021

In fact, Mr Biden said it would be "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on", adding: "It's a good thing, him not showing up."

Mr Biden accused Mr Trump of "embarrassing" the US around the world and claimed he was "not fit to serve".

He added: "He has exceeded even my worst notions about him."

NEW: President-elect Joe Biden calls members of the mob that stormed U.S. Capitol "domestic terrorists."



"They're a bunch of thugs, insurrectionists, white supremacists, anti-Semites...and they're terrorists." https://t.co/ZIetMpFGor pic.twitter.com/4zPdYJeZYj — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2021

Speaking at news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden also spoke about the police officer who died following Wednesday's events at Capitol Hill, where a total of five people died.

He said those responsible for the officer's death would be held accountable and slammed the "bunch of thugs" responsible for the chaos.

Earlier on Friday Mr Trump tweeted: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

It follows speculation that Mr Trump was planning to travel to Scotland to play golf, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned would not be permitted under Covid-19 regulations.

That will make Trump the fourth US leader in US history not to appear for their successor’s inauguration, following Andrew Johnson refusing to attend President-elect Ulysses Grant's ceremony in 1869.