Donald Trump has often made headlines through his controversial tweets and opinions voice on the social media platform.

Following his Twitter ban, we look back at some of the most memorable and controversial exchanges on the platform.

He joined the site in March 2009 under the handle @realDonaldTrump and issued his first tweet two months later to advertise an imminent appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.

Here are some of the most memorable exchanges involving Trump on social media.

Covfefe

Few world leaders have sparked as much confusion at times on social media as Donald Trump, but the 45th President was the subject of mass ridicule after he tweeted an apparent typo.

China

In November 2012, the president claimed global warming was a hoax made up by China writing.

"The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive."

On North Korea

In 2018, he took to Twitter to warn North Korea that America had a bigger "nuclear button"

Trump of course met Kim Jong-un at a summit later on but previously refereed to him as "Rocket Man"

Fake News

One of the keen rebuttals of the Trump administration was claiming something was fake news. While there are too many to count, we look at some of the moe memorable.

Another tweet read: "The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!"

Hiring and Firing

Prior to his role as President, Trump was the star of the Apprentice. He still had the knack for firing members of his team as Rex Tillerson found out via social media.

Crazy Joe

There was 'Crooked Hillary' and Sleepy Joe, but Donald Trump would often resort to name-calling as Joe Biden found out when he addressed him as "Crazy Joe Biden"

Anti-Muslim views

Trump was condemned for sharing three inflammatory anti-Muslim videos from Britain First in November 29, 2017, with then UK Prime Minister Theresa May saying: “It is wrong for the president to have done this.”

Initially, he also tweeted the wrong handle for the then British PM.

"I won the election"

For a considerable time, Donald Trump benefitted from the Twitter policy which eaves up tweets by political leaders that would otherwise violate Twitter’s usage policies.

However, warnings started to appear on the President's tweets when he claimed he won the election, despite it being called for Joe Biden.

On Boris Johnson

Trump did not always comment on Uk politics but he did send a message of congratulations to Boris Johnson and often commented on Brexit.

On The Oscars

When The Oscars faced criticism and saw low ratings, the president took time from his schedule to tweet.

He wrote: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"

On Stormy Daniels

It feels like a life time ago, but Donald Trump faced claims that he had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

He tweeted:"Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees." @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!

On Covid

He was criticized for claiming Covid was less serious than the flu and wrote on Twitter

"Covid, Covid, Covid is the unified chant of the Fake News Lamestream Media. They will talk about nothing else until November 4th., when the Election will be (hopefully!) over. Then the talk will be how low the death rate is, plenty of hospital rooms, & many tests of young people."

A very stable genius

Trump while hitting out at his opponents claimed he was a "Very Stable Genius."

The last one

Of course, as you know, Trump was banned from Twitter. His last tweets included a video in which he failed to condone violent scenes in the Capitol. However, he also took the time to confirm he would not attend the Inaguration of Joe Biden.