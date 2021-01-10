An investigation has been launched after a gas cylinder exploded at Greenock's Ocean Terminal.
Five fire engines attended the scene at Patrick Street after the explosion in a commercial building shortly after 2pm, with police also attending, blocking roads around the area.
Fire crews dampened down one of the buildings at Patrick Street after an acetylene bottle caught fire.
Director of port operator of Peel Ports Clydeport, Jim McSporran, said: "An incident early this afternoon at Greenock Ocean Terminal saw an acetylene bottle catch fire.
"The fire service was called as a precaution and the situation resolved.
"There was no damage to property and no casualties.
"We will be carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 2.07pm to reports of an exploding gas cylinder at a commercial unit at Patrick Street, Greenock.
"Operations control mobilised five appliances to the scene where crews remain as they dampen down the single-storey building.
"There are no reported casualties at this time."
Police Scotland spokesman said officers attended to establish a cordon at the request of the fire service.
A nearby Tesco petrol station was temporarily closed by the incident.
