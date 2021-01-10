Anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Glasgow city centre yesterday afternoon despite record numbers of coronavirus deaths.

People gathered in the square from 12pm despite stay-at-home guidance for the event organised by the group Scotland Against Lockdown.

One man was arrested at the protest in connection with breaches under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a breach of the regulations.

Static protests are prohibited under current coronavirus restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The protesters were seen standing close together flouting social-distancing rules.

A video shared by Cameron Lawson on Twitter showed a number of officers were in attendance.

Inspector Alex Beagrie of Greater Glasgow Police Division said: "One man has been arrested in connection with an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a breach of the regulations following a protest in George Square on Saturday, 9 January.

“The Scottish Government regulations are clear that public processions and static protests are prohibited under the current Level 4 restrictions. We understand people want to make their voices heard, but they must do so lawfully and safely.

"Anyone wishing to demonstrate should find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Our approach throughout this pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the restrictions in place, encourage compliance and, as a last resort, we will use enforcement where required.

"The Chief Constable has been clear, where officers encounter wilful breaches we will act decisively to enforce the law. We are asking people to take personal responsibility and stay at home in order to protect our NHS and save lives.”

The protest came as Scotland recorded 93 deaths of people who had contracted Covid-19 for the second day the row.

It is the highest number to be reported as part of the daily figures since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 1,865 people tested positive for the virus as the First Minister warned of pressure on the NHS.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "Covid case numbers still a big concern and putting huge pressure on the NHS, as hospital and ICU cases increase.

"Also, 93 further deaths remind us just how dangerous the virus can be - my thoughts are with all those grieving."