Pupils are facing "huge disparities" in what they can expect when online learning begins tomorrow, it has been reported.

While teachers will live-stream lessons in some parts of the country, other areas will have to make do with other online teaching methods.

Only children whose parents are key workers and those youngsters who are deemed vulnerable should be in class from tomorrow.

Other pupils will learn remotely from home.

However, UsForThem Scotland has stressed that children’s education and wellbeing would suffer as a result of school closures and lack of consistency in the provision of live lessons.

Research by the BBC found that the majority of Scottish local authorities will be including 'live lessons' in their provision of remote learning, although pupils still face disparities from school to school.

Concerns have been raised regarding "disparity" in education provision across Scotland during during the period pupils are required to stay at home, after Orkney cited issues of connectivity and other council areas said it would be decided on a school-by-school basis.

Jo Bisset, organiser for UsForThem Scotland, the child welfare campaign group, claimed there are "a number of reasons" that pupils being forced to stay home for remote learning would be "bad for children across Scotland".

She added: “The fact online learning is totally inadequate and a complete postcode lottery is one of the most obvious.

“This is now a second-class education system from a country which used to be world-leading.

“An entire generation of children are paying the price from an education perspective, but also from being socially isolated and excluded from vital life experiences for an indefinite period.”

Midlothian and Orkney were two of the council areas to tell the BBC they would not be providing 'live lessons', while West Lothian said there was "potential" for such lessons - although it would be up to individual staff to ascertain the most appropriate method of delivery - and Aberdeenshire said there was the "option" of video conference-style lessons.

Elsewhere, Dundee and Renfrewshire said schools would have the final say, while South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway said schools were still finalising details regarding remote learning.

A comment from our Chief Executive @GayleGgorman on the National e-Learning Offer & the lockdown learning available from BBC. Visit the National e-Learning Offer page 👉 https://t.co/msiif6HlNt. Follow @BBCScotLearn for updates on range of BBC Scotland TV programmes from 11 Jan. pic.twitter.com/DC0wU4VXj1 — Education Scotland (@EducationScot) January 8, 2021

Edinburgh said some live lessons may be available - but not the norm - and East Renfrewshire said their programme "might" include live lessons.

Glasgow council said that video lessons would feature as part of the mix.

Despite campaigners concerns that this discrepencies will lead to a "complete postcode lottery", the Scottish Government has defended the decision-making approach.

Appearing before Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee on Friday, Mr Swinney insisted local authorities should be “free” to take decisions at local levels.

He said: "I’m confident good measures have been put in place. We have also invested £25m in making sure young people who did not have access to digital devices have got access to those devices and supporting local authorities in the delivery of all of that technology.” with the Education Secretary saying councils have been told to keep the numbers in school as low as possible.

He told MSPs: “Local authorities will be operating within a framework the Government has set which is to try to reduce human interaction by keeping those placements to a minimum.

“Local authorities must be free to take those decisions at local level, I think that is the right position for us to adopt.

“But fundamentally that means not everybody is going to be able to secure a place for their child.

“Whichever way we look at this, whether it is about where people are employed, whether they are able to work from home, whether they are able to find childcare, all of these factors contribute to the level of human interaction within our society.

“And there may be a necessity for us to restrict that further if we don’t see that reducing as a consequence of the steps we are taking already.”