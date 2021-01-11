People travelling to Scotland from Dubai must quarantine for 10 days after a 'number of positive cases' were identified in passengers flying into Glasgow since the new year.

New travel rules came into force at 4am today amid a push for 'preventative action' to help stem the rise in coronavirus cases.

The rule will also apply retrospectively for passengers who have travelled to Scotland from Dubai since January 3.

They will have to self-isolate for 10 days dating from when they arrived back to Scotland.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "It is evident, both in Scotland and in countries across the world, that the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases.

"Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK is our first defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission. That is why we have made the decision to remove Dubai from the country exemptions list.

"Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should not currently be undertaking non-essential foreign travel.

"People need to stay at home to help suppress the virus, protect our NHS and save lives."