Thousands of children across Scotland are having their lessons hit by disruption to lessons in the first day of remote learning.

Schools across Scotland have reported issues for children wanting to access teaching through the Scottish Government-backed Glow schools digital network which is providing teaching to children in state schools during the coronavirus lockdown.

Many pupils across Scotland are expected to log in to the Glow portal to access classroom materials and communicate with their teachers.

The Scottish Schools Digital Network, renamed Glow was launched in 2007 to provide online resources for all Scottish schoolchildren and teachers.

But schools as well as parents across Scotland have reported problems in children accessing remote learning, particularly when using the Microsoft Teams app within the Glow system.

According to the Glow service status, the problem is being investigated.

"Microsoft are experiencing issues with the Teams service across the UK this morning. We will update as more information is made available."

It warned that users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams. According to Microsoft initial reports indicate this may be specific to users based in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe. Carnbroe Primary School was among those warning:"There are Glow issues across Scotland. We have no control over this and would ask for your patience when accessing files and work."

Please don't panic if you aren't able to access Glow & Teams, this is a Nationwide issue.



St John Paul II primary school in Uddingston added: "Due to the volume of users and lessons being uploaded... nationally, the system is much slower than usual. Some assignments which were scheduled for this morning may take longer to come through. This is not something the school has control over so we ask for your patience."

Greenhill Primary in Coatbridge added: "Morning all. Tech difficulties all round this morning. All of Scotland are trying to access Glow and Teams at the same time. If you can't login, try later."

Another school circular state: "There is a problem with TEAMS across Scotland this morning. Please bear with us until this is sorted."

Ministers came under for the "failure" of the 13-year-old Scottish schools digital network in the last lockdown.

Glow was established as national schools intranet, digitally linking Scotland's 800,000 educators and pupils.

Funded by the Scottish Government and managed by Learning and Teaching Scotland (LTS) it was described as probably the largest such initiative in the world.

One report by a music teaching group said that while Education Scotland had Glow set up to ‘light up learning’ since 2007, it was neither functional enough nor widely enough used to enable a switch to blended learning in the state system.

Before the launch, an independently produced movie introducing Glow was produced where a young teacher is taken on a journey to a land beyond her overflowing school desk.

There is then a demonstration of the potential of a world where staff briefcases no longer bulge, all curriculum content is available at the click of a mouse and teachers once again have a social life.

A Music Education Partnership Group study after the last full lockdown involving over 200 teachers and tutors, 60 students, 70 parents and carers and 25 youth music organisations in June and July found that "initial scepticism" for online teaching generally disappated amongst tutors.

But only a "very small" percentage had experienced more than a year with online lessons before the lockdown. Even though online systems had been in place for several years, the report states the evidence from the interviewees was that the use of online facilities for teaching purposes was "minimal".

And over half of all teachers, tutors and youth music organsiations (54%) did not feel adequately prepared to make the transition to online practices. It highlighted the issues of "accessibility" to online working and "technological issues".

There was concern about a "digital divide" in access to music lessons an a "widening of the gap between the least and amost advantaged".

