A fault which is affecting pupils and parents seeking to use Microsoft tools for home learning will not be fixed for weeks.

It comes after the new term got off to a rocky start on Monday, with many reporting problems when trying to access Teams as home schooling got underway.

The Herald has also reported that glitches were known about for 40 days before lessons were disrupted.

READ MORE: Glitches with online learning for 40 days

An update published on Monday afternoon by the Glow digital learning platform indicated that most issues had been resolved.

However, a new message released just after noon on Tuesday said efforts to fix issues with the Microsoft join and chat functions were ongoing.

It said: "We have continued to work with the Microsoft technical team to resolve the intermittent fault with the join button which has impacted a small number of users.

"We can confirm that Microsoft are a few weeks away from implementing a permanent fix for this. In the meantime please continue to use the manual workaround and where we can expedite any work we will do so.

"We had received a small number of reports of delays within the chat function during some meetings.

"Microsoft are investigating ways to improve the user experience however it is working as designed.

"There are changes to operational use which can be implemented by our users to help improve their experience. Should anyone need assistance with this please contact the helpdesk for further information.

"As soon as a confirmed fix date for the technical fault is available we will update the status page."