ALEX Salmond has been invited to repeat his explosive evidence against Nicola Sturgeon in person to MSPs next week.

The former first minister has been asked to appear on Tuesday before the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s legal battle with him.

It follows Mr Salmond making an extraordinary written statement in which he accused his successor of repeatedly misleading parliament - both the chamber and the inquiry.

He said she had therefore broken the Scottish ministerial code, a potential resignation offence.

Mr Salmond last week said he was willing to repeat his accusations to the inquiry under oath.

The inquiry, which today met virtually because of Covid, tonight wrote to Mr Salmond asking him to do so by attending Holyrood in person.

Convener Linda Fabiani told him that MSPs "would prefer you to attend in person at the Scottish Parliament as an effective way of exploring your evidence in as much depth as is necessary".

However she warned him there was not enough time left before the Holyrood election to sort out a legal dispute about him presenting evidence from his criminal trial last year, at which he was cleared of multiple counts of sexual assault.

Mr Salmond has said evidence obtained for his defence would help the inquiry's, but has been threatened with prosecution if he shares it.

Ms Fabiani said: "On the substance of your evidence, the Committee appreciates that you would wish to access evidence from the criminal trial in order to go into more detail when you appear before the Committee.

"However, the Committee is now in the position where if it does not complete evidence taking in the very near future it may not be able to report to Parliament in advance of purdah rules coming into force.

"The Committee must fulfil the task that Parliament has set it and that must include reporting its findings on this important inquiry before the Committee is disbanded in advance of the general election.

"On that basis 19 Januaryis the date that is being offered to you."

Ms Sturgeon is then expected to give evidence in the final witness hearing a week later.

It tees up a potentially extraordinary pair of sessions in which the SNP’s two most successful leaders trade blows, with inevitable fallout for the party.

The inquiry is looking into how the Scottish Government botched its probe into sexual misconduct allegations made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise seat aside in a judicial review by showing it was flawed from the start and “tainted by apparent bias”, a Government error that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his legal costs.

After the Government’s defence of the judicial collapsed collapsed in January 2019, the First Minister revealed she had three meetings and two phone calls with her predecessor while he was being investigated by her own officials in spring and summer 2018.

She insisted she took the meetings in her capacity as SNP leader, rather than as government business, and so no officials were present and no minutes taken.

Opposition parties claim Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by failing to report these meetings fully and timeously to the relevant officials.

Mr Salmond has accused Ms Sturgeon of repeatedly misleading parliament about these events.

In particular, Mr Salmond claimed in his written submission that the first of the five contacts, at Ms Sturgeon’s home on 2 April 2018, was arranged with her in advance and that she knew full well that it was to discuss the Government’s misconduct probe rather than a party matter.

He said Ms Sturgeon, his former chief of staff Geoff Aberdein and her current chief of staff Liz Lloyd, arranged it in Ms Sturgeon’s Holyrood officer four days earlier, 29 March 2018.

Ms Sturgeon later told claimed she had “forgotten” about this earlier meeting, saying it had been a busy day at Holyrood, despite it concerning sexual allegations against her mentor.

Mr Salmond said in his submission: "In her written submission to the Committee, the First Minister has subsequently admitted to that meeting on 29th March 2018, claiming to have previously ‘forgotten’ about it. That is, with respect, untenable.

"The pre-arranged meeting in the Scottish Parliament of 29th March 2018 was “forgotten” about because acknowledging it would have rendered ridiculous the claim made by the First Minister in Parliament that it had been believed that the meeting on 2nd April was on SNP Party business (Official Report 8th & 10th January 2019) and thus held at her private residence.

"In reality all participants in that meeting were fully aware of what the meeting was about and why it had been arranged.

"The meeting took place with a shared understanding of the issues for discussion - the complaints made and the Scottish Government procedure which had been launched.

"The First Minister’s claim that it was ever thought to be about anything other than the complaints made against me is wholly false.

"The failure to account for the meeting on 29th March 2018 when making a statement to Parliament, and thereafter failing to correct that false representation is a further breach of the Ministerial Code."

Ms Sturgeon said on Monday that she did not consider she had breached the ministerial code, but ultimately it would be for others to judge.