New restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic could be announced by Nicola Sturgeon later, when the First Minister outlines any changes to the Scottish Parliament.

The First Minister already warned that lockdown measures could continue beyond the end of January, and suggested some new rules could be brought into effect to further curb the spread of the virus.

It comes as the Scottish Government has been considering further Covid-19 restrictions as the death toll from the virus passed 5,000 yesterday.

When is Nicola Sturgeon due to speak?

Ms Sturgeon will reveal any changes this afternoon in front of the Scottish Parliament at 12.30pm today, during First Minister's Questions.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The update will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland or BBC Scotland's Politics Scotland Special on TV or on their iPlayer.

It is also livestreamed on the Scottish Parliament TV and covered in our live blog.

What are the latest Covid-19 figures?

The daily coronavirus statistics released on Tuesday show 54 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,023.

But the most recent figures from the National Records of Scotland – which record all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – suggest the true total is 6,686.

Hospital numbers also continue to rise, with 1,717 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 53 in 24 hours, and 133 patients in intensive care, an increase of seven.

A total of 1,875 positive tests were also recorded and announced on Tuesday.

1,460,131 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus



The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,875 to 153,423



Sadly 54 more patients who tested positive have died (5,023 in total)



Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/UqCy99ExIN — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 12, 2021

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?

Speaking during Tuesday's coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her cabinet had met to discuss further restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.

She said the cabinet discussed “whether there are any areas – takeaway, click and collect services being two examples – where we think there is a need to further tighten restrictions to reduce the occasions and reasons for people to be out of their homes at the moment”.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon could tighten click and collect rules as lockdown to be extended

Ms Sturgeon added: “It may not be about saying you cannot have takeaway at at all, but do we need to tighten up how that operates just to limit the potential for people coming together inside.”

Click and collect may not be stopped “altogether”, she said, but it was being considered if it should remain for non-essential services.

She said she had some optimism over signs of case numbers stabilising, but said there may not be any easing of lockdown restrictions “as soon as the end of January”.

Outlining travel restrictions to tackle the virus, Ms Sturgeon said anyone coming to Scotland will need to show proof of a negative test from Friday.

The First Minister said those arriving in the country after 4am on Friday will need evidence from the past three days that they have tested negative.

The test will need to be “highly reliable”, she said, most likely meaning it will have to be a PCR test.

Young children may be exempt from the requirement.

“I want to be very clear here: this requirement for testing before entry to the country is seen not as a substitute for the protections and mitigations in place, but as an addition to those,” she said.

“Testing before entry to the country is not a magic solution to the risk of cases being imported, so it will reinforce rather than replace our current travel restrictions.”

Those travelling from countries not on the quarantine exemption list will still need to self-isolate on arrival.