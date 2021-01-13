RANGERS have written to the UK and Scottish Governments offering the use of Ibrox as a Covid vaccination base.

Managing Director Stewart Robertson has made the offer on behalf of the club as Rangers look to play their part in the fight to beat coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to provide daily updates of the number of people who have received the Covid vaccines.

And Rangers are now willing to step up and play their part to assist the roll-out of the programme in the coming weeks and months.

The letter states: "I write to offer our facilities at Ibrox to assist the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

"We are living in unprecedented times which require cooperation, action and input from all across society. Rangers Football Club would be delighted to support staff from the National Health Service, and the British military personnel involved in the country-wide vaccination process.

"I have already identified relevant expertise within my staff who can be placed at your immediate disposal, and we all stand ready to do everything we can to support the national effort, to vaccinate the population. We have large areas around the stadium normally used for matchday parking, and we have other facilities which could also be of use.

"As a club, we have ongoing and excellent relations with Police Scotland, with whom we regularly work to ensure the safe and efficient management of people and vehicles.

"In the meantime, please pass sincere thanks from all at Rangers Football Club, to the health and other professionals involved in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have written in similar terms to the First Minister/ Secretary of State for Scotland. I look forward to hearing from you."