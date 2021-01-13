NICOLA Sturgeon has tightened lockdown rules including around takeaways and the consumption of alcohol.

The First Minister said the situation facing Scotland remains "very precarious and extremely serious".

She announced tougher rules for takeaway and click and collect retail services, as well as banning drinking alcohol outdoors in public in level four coronavirus areas.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon outlined six new changes.

The first is limiting the availability and operation of click and collect services.

Only retailers selling essential items will now be allowed to offer click and collect, she said.

This will include, for example, clothes and footwear, baby

equipment, homeware and books.

All other click and collect services must stop, Ms Sturgeon said.

She said: "More importantly, for click and collect services that are allowed, staggered appointments will need to be offered to avoid any potential for queuing, and access inside premises for collection will not be permitted."

Secondly, restrictions will be applied to takeaway services.

Customers will no longer be permitted to go inside to collect takeaway food or coffee.

Any outlet wishing to offer takeaway will have to do so from a serving hatch or doorway.

Thirdly, the rules around the consumption of alcohol will be changed, making it against the law in all level four areas of Scotland to drink alcohol outdoors in public.

This will mean, for example, that buying a takeaway pint and drinking it outdoors will not be permitted.

Fourthly, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government intends to "strengthen the obligation on employers to allow their staff to work from home whenever possible".

She said statutory guidance will be introduced to ensure employers support employees to work from home wherever possible.

Provisions relating to work inside people's homes will also be strengthened.

The final change is an amendment to the regulations requiring people to stay at home, but Ms Sturgeon said this was "intended to close an apparent loophole rather than change the spirit of the law".

Right now, the law states that people can only leave home for an essential purpose.

However, having left home for an essential purpose, someone could then stay out of their home to do something that is not essential without breaching the law as it stands.

The new amendment will make it clear that people must not leave or remain outside the home unless it is for an essential purpose.

Ms Sturgeon said: "This change will provide legal clarity to facilitate any necessary enforcement."

She added: "I know that none of this makes for enjoyable listening.

"If it is any comfort - though I don’t expect it will be - it gives me no pleasure to be talking about further restrictions on businesses and on our individual freedoms to come and go as we please.

"But please know that we would be doing none of this, if we did not believe it essential to get and keep this potentially deadly virus under control.

"Case numbers are still so high – and the new variant is so infectious – that we must use be as tough and as effective as we can to stop it spreading."

The First Minister said 1,949 positive coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

She said 1,794 are in hospital with Covid, up by 77 from yesterday. A further 79 deaths have been recorded.