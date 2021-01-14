Support for independence is at 51 per cent, according to a new poll.

The SavantaComRes poll, in partnership with The Scotsman, paints a "virtually unchanged picture", say pollsters, with findings showing the SNP are on course for a majority at the Scottish Parliamentary elections in May.

On the question of whether Scotland should be an independent country, the poll found that 51% would vote ‘yes’ tomorrow, 38% would vote ‘no’ and 10% said they did not know.

Not counting the 'undecided' votes, support for independence rises to 57%, with 43% against.

The results come from a total of 1,016 Scottish adults aged 16 or over, who were surveyed online between January 8 and 13.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon’s handling of the pandemic has led to an "improved perception" of the First Minister.

A total 22 per cent of voters – of which 37 per cent voted for Scottish Labour and 13 per cent voted Scottish Conservative in 2019 – now say they are “more likely” to vote for the SNP due to the handling of the pandemic.

Pollsters found that 59% of those surveyed now have a more positive view of the First Minister now than they did before the pandemic began.

Elsewhere, the poll suggests that other parties are struggling to persuade voters to switch sides, with 19, 21 and 15 per cent of voters saying they were “more likely” to vote for the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and Scottish Liberal Democrats with regard to their handling of the pandemic.

A previous poll from The Scotsman/Savanta ComRes, published in December 2020, reported similar findings that the SNP are on course for a comfortable majority at next year's Holyrood election.

It found 58 per cent of voters intended to back Yes, with 42% voting No, once don't knows are excluded.

With don't knows included, 52% backed Yes and 38% No.

Meanwhile, 40% of voters thought a second independence referendum should happen within the next two years.

The poll found 15% thought five years should pass before another vote, while 6% wanted to wait a decade and 12% believed it should be longer.

Just 16% said there should not be a referendum at all.