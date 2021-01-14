The boss of Scotland's exams authority has opened the door for schools and colleges to look at remote invigilation as they gather evidence which could help determine pupil grades later this year.

Fiona Robertson, Chief Executive of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), told MSPs that there "may be circumstances" in which schools and colleges could consider such an approach.

It comes after Seamus Searson, General Secretary at the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association, said he was left "gobsmacked" after learning that one school had asked teachers to observe pupils remotely while they complete work which could count towards their final results.

He described the move as a "recipe for disaster", highlighting concerns over fairness, practicality and online safety.

This year's National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams have been cancelled due to the impact of Covid-19.

Grades will instead be based on teacher judgement supported by up to four pieces of evidence.

Addressing MSPs, Ms Robertson made the remarks as she responded to a question from Ross Greer of the Scottish Greens, who observed that previous SQA guidance had not ruled remote invigilation in or out.

She said: “I don’t think there’s any suggestion that we’re insisting on remote invigilation as a default.

"The guidance that was produced before Christmas was in relation to qualifications across the system.

"So remote invigilation may be appropriate for some of our training providers who are undertaking some assessments - but there may be circumstances where schools or colleges may wish to consider these approaches.

"Remote invigilation has not been a feature of Scottish education and I think the system is realistic about the opportunities or, indeed, lack of opportunity there."

Ms Robertson went on to say it would be crucial to consider how remote assessment of pupils might work now that schools are closed and exams axed.

"Following the cancellation of Higher and Advanced Higher before Christmas, we are looking at what further advice might be helpful – generally helpful – to the system," she added.

"Because, of course, we’ve moved to remote learning and teaching, it’s really important that we move also to consider the extent of effective remote assessment.

"And there’s actually quite a lot that can be done – a lot of formative assessment that can be done remotely and straightforwardly but… for some subjects and for some assessment approaches that becomes more challenging so we need to continue to have that conversation about what’s possible and what might be more challenging.”

Her comments come after SSTA General Secretary Seamus Searson told The Herald: "I know of one school that wants teachers to invigilate pupils as they work at home.

"They want staff to log on to watch pupils and make sure work which is submitted is the pupil's own work - but that's a recipe for disaster.

"You don't know whether someone else is in the room, you don't know whether that pupil's work has been changed after the online recording ends. How do you observe 30 pupils at once? And then there are the online safety issues.

"Whoever thought they could ask teachers to sit and observe pupils at home doing work for assessments didn't have their brain in gear. It left me gobsmacked."

Mr Searson has suggested consideration be given to a "holistic school report for each senior pupil that records the subjects they have studied" and a "straightforward teacher assessment" which would be rubberstamped by the SQA.

The SQA has stressed that the priority for schools during January should be to "maximise teaching and learning time".

It is due to publish subject-specific guidance on gathering evidence for Highers and Advanced Highers from January 18.