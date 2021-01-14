SCOTTISH Labour is looking for another new leader after Richard Leonard quit the post with immediate effect.

Mr Leonard, who saw off a failed attempt to oust him in September, has left the party with no leader four months ahead of May’s Holyrood election – with polls indicating Labour is on course for a dismal performance.

Deputy leader Jackie Baillie has taken over as interim leader in the meantime.

It is understood that the party wants a permanent replacement appointed before May’s election.

Here are the candidates who could put themselves forward for the leadership job.

Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour constitution spokesperson Anas Sarwar

Mr Sarwar, recently appointed by Mr Leonard as the party’s constitution spokesperson is likely to fancy another shot at the top job – having lost out to Mr Leonard in the party’s last leadership contents in 2017.

It it believed Mr Sarwar is already trying to gain support from MSPs before launching a leadership bid and is seen as the obvious choice to take over ahead of the Holyrood election.

Monica Lennon

Labour health spokesperson Monica Lennon

A high-profile MSP, taking on Health Secretary Jeane Freeman over the Scottish Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, Monica Lennon could put herself forward for the role.

She has previously called for Scottish Labour to split form the UK party if it is to end a “long-term losing streak” - adding that “epic change” is needed for Scottish Labour to begin turning its fortunes around.

Ms Lennon was given widespread praise after her world-leading period poverty bill was backed by MSPs late last year.

Jackie Baillie

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie

Scottish Labour’s interim leader, Jackie Baillie, may wish to launch a leadership bid – stepping up from the party’s deputy, but has in the past ruled herself out of the top job.

Ms Baillie, along with Mr Sarwar, were sacked by Mr Leonard from his front bench – only to be both drafted back into his top team last year.

The Dumbarton MSP is the party’s current finance spokesperson and is the party’s representative on the Holyrood inquiry investigating the Scottish Government's botched handling of complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.