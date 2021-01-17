JAMES Yorkston has returned with a new album, The Wide, Wide River. Speaking to The Herald Magazine, he talks of the album’s Swedish origins, the upcoming 20th anniversary of being signed to Domino Records and the difficulties he faced when he went on tour with John Martyn back at the beginning of his career.
“Basically, it was a sink-or-swim situation,” Yorkston said of the John Martyn experience. “I was given the tour and I was told I could travel with them. And then I couldn’t travel with them, so I had to find my way around from place to place. I was told I could stay with them in their hotel, and then I couldn’t stay with them.
Read More: James Yorkston on his new album, touring with John Martyn and 20 years on Domino
“So, it was a tricky experience. But, you know, by the time we got to Ireland – we did three weeks in the UK and then a week in Ireland – I was a completely different musician. I’d done 21 gigs or something with them and 21 gigs really polishes what you’re doing.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.