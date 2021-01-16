A PRIVATE collection of modern and contemporary Scottish art spanning the

20th century could fetch up to £400,000 at auction in Edinburgh next week.

The collection features 76 artworks including exceptional examples from

iconic contemporary artists such as John Bellany, Ken Currie and Adrian

Wiszniewski to modern still life and landscapes by Scottish Colourist

artist George Leslie Hunter, Dame Elizabeth Blackadder and Sir William

George Gillies.

The paintings, amassed by a single enthusiast over three decades, will go

under the hammer live online at Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers on Wednesday

evening [JAN 20].

Highlights include John Bellany's monumental triptych titled "Allegory - A

Celtic Phantasmagoria", valued at £50,000-70,000, and a similarly vast Ken

Currie oil painting "A Tree of Liberty", expected to make £40,000-60,000.

Hunter's "A Still Life and Green Jug", painted in the late 1920s, could

fetch £30,000-50,000.

New Glasgow Boys artist Wiszniewski's giant 1987 oil painting "Silent

Mutations" is expected to fetch £10,000-15,000 and a neon work titled "Down

and Out", by the same artist, is estimated at £1000-1500.

Nick Curnow, Head of Paintings at Lyon & Turnbull said: "This is a striking

collection of art and is the collector’s life work, having been accumulated

over a period of 35 years.

"Their confident taste and keen eye are clearly reflected in the quality of

the works across periods, and they have not been afraid to acquire

monumental canvases and adopt new approaches early -- the two neon works by

Adrian Wiszniewski pre-date the better-known works in the same medium by

Tracey Emin."

Visitors will be able to take a virtual tour of the exhibition ahead of the

auction, which starts at 6pm on Wednesday Jan 20.

Ends...