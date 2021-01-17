There have been 1,341 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period. 

147 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,918 people are in hospital.

16,256 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 9.5% of these were positive.

224,840 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,331 have received their second dose

Yesterday there were 1,753 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland with 78 deaths. 

A host of new Covid restrictions came into force yesterday in Scotland due to a rapidly spreading strain of Covid-19.