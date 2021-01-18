A number of fishing lorries have been stationed near Downing Street in a protest over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal following issues exporting fish to the EU.

According to reports, fish suppliers plan to dump their catch outside Number 10 in a protest over new Brexit trading arrangements.

At least 10 lorries are parked up as shellfish companies protested against delays in transporting their produce following the introduction of new rules.

Reuters news agency reports that one lorry logan bears the slogan "Brexit Carnage" metres from Downing Street, while another reads “Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry.”

Footage shows a number of large trucks driving through central London en route to Whitehall. 

Police were asking the drivers for their details.

Yesterday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed delays to fishing experts were simply "teething problems".

Asked about the potential collapse of parts of the fishing industry because of problems caused by the Brexit deal, Mr Raab said: “I’m not convinced that that is the result of the agreement.

“The agreement we have struck – short term, medium term and long term – will create huge, sustainable opportunities.

“Of course we have always said as we leave the transition period with a deal, but even more if we hadn’t found a deal, there will be some teething problems.

Some Scottish fishermen have been landing their catch in Denmark to avoid the “bureaucratic system” that exports to Europe now involve, according to Scotland’s Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.