A SCHOOLGIRL'S entrepreneurial spirit featured in The Herald after raising money for charity has been highlighted in the Scottish Parliament.

MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden Rona Mackay read about eight-year-old Heather Bryson's birdfeeders and lockdown angels in our special Christmas Eve edition.

Ms Mackay was so moved by the story that she got in touch with the Lenzie Meadow Primary School pupil to praise her and inform that she would be highlighting her work through a motion at Holyrood.

Heather had been making birdfeeders from upcycled china teacups and also made lockdown angels for care home staff and residents, making £700 for Alzheimer Scotland. She is also involved with how child-friendly training about dementia and Alzheimers could be brought into schools.

In a letter to Heather, the SNP MSP said: "I wanted to do something a bit special, so I raised a Motion in the Scottish Parliament to thank you for all that you are doing in support of Alzheimer Scotland. Every MSP, right across Scotland, has now heard about your enthusiasm, kindness and desire to make a difference.”

Heather's mum Deborah Bryson said: "Heather is absolutely delighted and we were told that passing a motion like this was very rare. Ms Mackay read the article, contacted us and wanted to spread some positive news in Parliament."

The motion said that the Parliament applauded her entrepreneurial spirit and fundraising activities. The Herald's Christmas Eve edition highlighted stories and messages of hope from around the country in response to the coronavirus crisis and was distributed for free to care homes, community projects and help centres.