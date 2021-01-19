There have been 1,165 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 71 deaths in the same period.
150 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,989 people are in hospital.
284,582 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3, 886 have received their second dose
The latest statistics show 164,927 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 163,762 the previous day.
The daily test positivity rate is 11.1%, down from 12.3% on the previous day.
Of the new cases, 354 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 178 in Lanarkshire, and 142 in Lothian.
Yesterday there were 1,429 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland.
The latest figures come following stats from the Office of National Statistics which showed that an estimated 1 in 11 people would have tested positive for antibodies against the disease if they had undergone a blood test in December.
Scotland had the second lowest prevelance of the disease, according to ONS. In England, it was estimated that 1 in 8 people would have tested positive for antibodies against the disease, while in Wales the number was 1 in 10.
