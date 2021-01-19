MORE than 90 per cent of care home residents have now received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said "a number of health boards" have given every care home resident their first of the two jags.

In addition, more than 70% of care home staff have had their first

dose, she said.

And more than 70% of all frontline health and care workers have also received the first jag.

Ms Sturgeon said all over 70s will have been offered their first dose by the middle of February, as well as all those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

She said: "We then aim to complete first doses for everyone who is over 65 by the start of March, and to give first doses to everyone on the JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] priority list by early May.

"That means that in around 3 months’ time, around 3 million people in total will have received at least the first dose of the vaccine - this is, of course, the majority of the adult population and includes everyone over the age of 50, and many younger people with an underlying health condition.

"The rest of the adult population will follow after that just as quickly as supplies allow."

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland is now vaccinating around 100,000 people a week.

She said: "That number will increase progressively from here on and - assuming we receive the supplies we expect - we are on track to be vaccinating 400,000 people a week by the end of February."

It came as she said lockdown restrictions will remain in place until at least the middle of February.

Schools will also remain closed until mid February.