Mrs Marion Dawson, the third oldest person in Scotland and most senior in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, received her Covid vaccination on her 108th birthday in Houston, Renfrewshire.

Mrs Dawson, who was born in 1913, lived through two World Wars as well as the Spanish flu pandemic.

After receiving her vaccination, Mrs Dawson said; “I’m glad it’s passed. I never felt a thing!”

Balloons and a 'Happy Birthday' banner were even set up for Mrs Dawson receiving her vaccine.

She was vaccinated by Dr Diane Fisher at Houston & Killellan Kirk, which is being used by her local GP surgery to deliver Covid vaccinations to the local community.

Dr Fisher, a partner at Strathgryffe Medical Practice, said: “We are so excited to be starting our vaccinations of our over 80s population here in the church within the heart of Houston and that our first patient to be vaccinated, is doing so on her birthday, so it’s a really great start to our campaign.”

Dr Mark Storey, practice partner and one of the vaccination team said: “It’s been a very difficult year in General Practice and society as a whole. In our practice we have a family of 10,000 patients, so we are delighted to start vaccinating, especially with Mrs Dawson.

"Happy Birthday, Mrs Dawson!”

Rev Gary Noonan, minister for Houston and Killellan Kirk, said: “Mrs Dawson is a local treasure in Houston, having lived through two world wars and until the lockdown she never missed a week at church.

"It’s fitting she can get her vaccine in the Kirk, a place she loves.

“The Church should be at the very heart of communities, so I’m delighted we can offer our building to assist in this national effort, I encourage everyone to get the vaccine and help bring the hope that will allow us to gather safely once more.”

It comes as eighty percent of care home residents in Scotland have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Updating MSPs in Parliament on Tuesday, the First Minister said a number of local authorities had vaccinated all care home residents with the first dose.

Ms Sturgeon also said that 70% of care home and other heath and care staff had been given their first jab.

Three million people in Scotland, the majority of the adult population, will have received their first dose of the vaccine by early May, Ms Sturgeon said.

“That means that in around three months’ time, around three million people in total will have received at least the first dose of the vaccine – this is, of course, the majority of the adult population and includes everyone over the age of 50, and many younger people with an underlying health condition,” she said.

“The rest of the adult population will follow after that just as quickly as supplies allow.”