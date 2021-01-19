On Wednesday, January 20th, Donald Trump and Melania will depart from the White House for the last time as President and first lady.

However, while the departure of a president is always etched in history, this case will also see the breaking of a number of traditions.

As reported, there are a number of traditions that the Trumps are not adopting. Donald Trump will not be attending the inauguration of Joe Biden, the first president to not attend such an event in over a century. Only President John Adams, President John Quincy Adams, and President Andrew Johnson have sat out their successor's inauguration.

The Trumps will not be there to greet the incoming Bidens, who will instead be greeted by the White House chief usher Timothy Harleth according to reports in CNN.

Melania Trump is also set to break a decades-old tradition for outgoing First Ladies by refusing to give Jill Biden a tour of the White House’s family wing.

This highly unusual move comes following a video message from Melania Trump, her last as first lady, which did not mention the Biden administration - it is understood she has not reached out to Jill Biden.

The tradition of a White House inauguration tour dates back to the 1950s when Bess Truman hosted her replacement Mamie Eisenhower.

Melania was given a tour by Michelle Obama after Donald Trump was elected president, and Michelle Obama was toured twice, one alone, and on another occasion with her daughters, so the girls could pick out their bedrooms in the White House.

It is also reported that Donald Trump is even mulling whether to break a standard-bearing tradition of writing a letter and leaving it in the Oval Office for Joe Biden.

It comes as outgoing Vice President Pence spoke to VP-elect Kamala Harris last week.