Two of Scotland's island communities will be going into lockdown from Wednesday, in a bid to curb rising infection rates.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that Barra and Vatersay will move from level three to level four restrictions from midnight.

However, the rest of the Western Isles will remain in level three.

The First Minister said: "Any relaxation of lockdown while case numbers remain high, even though they might be declining, could quickly send the situation into reverse.

"We believe that the lockdown restrictions - and the sacrifices everyone continues to make - are beginning to have an impact. However, it is important to be cautious.

"I continue to be very grateful to people across the country for their patience and resilience in the face of this extraordinary challenge.

"At the moment, lockdown is the best way of keeping each other safe, as vaccination continues. It is how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones."

It comes after an outbreak of coronavirus on Barra saw 40 positive tests and around 140 people self-isolating.

18/1/21: Latest update from NHSWI Chief Exec Gordon Jamieson. 3 new cases of #COVID19 in the WI. 1 case on Barra linked to the #outbreak; 1 case on #Benbecula linked to yesterday’s confirmed cases & 1 case in #Stornoway linked to mainland travel. Remember #FACTS & stay safe pic.twitter.com/FSR7MucsoZ — NHS Western Isles (@NHSWI) January 18, 2021

Already, a voluntary lockdown has been in place on the island in recent days, with locals staying home as much as possible.

A statement published yesterday by NHS Western Isles read: "This already represents a significant proportion of the Barra population and outlines the importance of compliance with restrictions and safety measures to ensure that the virus does not spread further throughout the community.

"NHS Western Isles wishes to stress the vital importance that individuals with symptoms, regardless of how mild, self isolate IMMEDIATELY and arrange a test.

"Please do not assume that any symptoms are that of a cold or other winter virus – it is absolutely imperative that anyone with symptoms self isolates and books a test to prevent any potential further spread of the virus.

"Be vigilant for all symptoms, in particular loss or change of taste or sense of smell (which has been a common factor in this outbreak). Please also be vigilant for any new respiratory symptoms or any new illness and arrange a test if concerned.

"We would also alert individuals across Barra to the potential risks of using items of high levels of contact, including cash machines.

"We would advise the use of cards where possible. Where this is not possible, use hand sanitizer before and after using the cash machine, as well as disinfectant wipes before and after use where possible.

"We would remind individuals to avoid regular trips to the supermarket and keep shopping trips to a minimum and as necessary. Shop alone, wear a mask at all times and hand sanitise before and after shopping. Respect other shoppers/shop workers by ensuring you maintain a two metre distance from others at all times."

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson said the latest figures demonstrate a "significant increase" in the number of positive cases, but thanked the community for their efforts.

He said: I must appeal to you to take every precaution you can to contain and suppress this virus.

"It is spread through contact and I would urge you to keep all contact to an absolute minimum, and take all the other precautions that you have been doing on a daily basis.

"Thank you for everything you are doing to keep us safe as individuals and as a community."