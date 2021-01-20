MORE than half of men in Scotland are surviving kidney cancer for at least five years after diagnosis for the first time, new figures reveal.

Five-year survival from ovarian cancer also saw one of the most significant improvements in the years before the Covid pandemic.

The statistics, from Public Health Scotland, showed an improvement in overall cancer survival rates across the population of two per cent for people diagnosed between 2013 and 2017, compared to the previous five years.

Cancer Research UK welcomed the findings but warned that “much remains to be done” before survival rates in Scotland “match the best performing countries in Europe”.

Kirsty Slack, the charity’s public affairs manager in Scotland, added: “What these figures don’t tell us is the worrying impact that Covid-19 may have on cancer survival.

“We’re concerned that the current backlog in testing and diagnosing cancer will lead to the disease being picked up later when it’s more difficult to treat.”

Source: Public Health Scotland

The report by Public Health Scotland found that 53% of men, aged 15 to 99, are now reaching the five-year survival benchmark after a diagnosis with kidney cancer.

That compares to just one in three in the mid-1990s and is the first time that the survival rate in Scotland has surpassed 50% .

Among men aged 15 to 74, the five-year survival is now 64% - which is also the first time that it has exceeded 60%.

Smoking, obesity, and a diet high in fat and protein but low in vegetables is linked to an increased risk of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 700 men a year in Scotland.

There has been a surge in diagnoses of kidney cancer among men in Scotland in the past decade, with cases up more than 25% - a far bigger increase than any other type.

The reason for the increase is not clear but advances in medical imaging technology are thought to have help detect some cases earlier.

Five-year survival from ovarian cancer has also experienced one of the biggest improvements, climbing to 35% overall and 45% among women aged 15 to 74 - up 6% on the previous five-year period, and from less than 33% in the 1990s.

Annwen Jones OBE, chief executive of Target Ovarian Cancer, said there had been "solid progress" in diagnosis and treatment in recent years, but added: “What these figures don’t show is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s vital that ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment are protected while pressure on NHS Scotland is at an all-time high.”

The report also highlighted significant differences in survival depending on affluence.

Source: Public Health Scotland

Women diagnosed with breast cancer from the poorest parts of Scotland were 6% less likely to survive to five years compared to those from the wealthiest areas.

For prostate cancer the survival difference was around 10% comparing patients from the least and second most deprived parts of Scotland. Data for five-year survival is not yet available for the most deprived patients.

Source: Public Health Scotland

Head of policy for Macmillan in Scotland Kate Seymour said improvements made to date should be "a stark reminder of the hard won progress we stand to lose as a result of Covid".

Cabinet Secretary for Health Jeane Freeman said: “Diagnosing and treating cancer has been and will remain a key clinical priority through the current Covid-19 pandemic but early detection is key.

"Anyone invited to take part in screening shouldn’t ignore their invite. Similarly, if anyone – especially those aged over 40 – is worried about possible cancer symptoms, they should contact their GP practice.

“Survival in some cancers, including lung, pancreatic, liver, brain, oesophageal and stomach has improved at overall far slower rates than others and therefore require additional action."

Ms Freeman added that these will be a focus of Scotland's Cancer Recovery Plan, which includes 68 actions to improve detection and survival and is backed by a £114.5 million investment.