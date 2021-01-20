NICOLA Sturgeon has said many Scots will be "very happy to say cheerio" to Donald Trump as he leaves the White House for the final time.

In a message to the outgoing US President, the First Minister said: "Don't haste ye back."

Mr Trump will snub his successor Joe Biden's inauguration later today, the first president to do so since 1869.

Mr Biden will be sworn in as 46th president of the United States by noon (17:00 GMT) outside the US Capitol in Washington.

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said: "I'm sure many of us across the chamber and across Scotland will be very happy to say cheerio to Donald Trump today.

"I think 'Don't haste ye back' might be the perfect rejoinder to him.

"And in advance of the inauguration later on, I'm sure we all want to send our congratulations to soon-to-be president Biden and soon-to-be vice president Kamala Harris.

"Kamala Harris in particular today doesn't just become the vice president, she makes history in a number of different ways, and she has my warm congratulations on that."

Ms Sturgeon was responding to a question from Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who said Mr Trump was "one of the biggest proponents globally of dangerous misinformation, from Covid to climate and more".

He said Mr Trump has been kicked off social media and kicked out the White House, and it is "time we kicked his toxic brand out of Scotland too".

He called for the president's purchases in Scotland to be investigated amid "serious concerns about how they were funded".

Mr Harvie said: "The Greens have long called for these dodgy deals to be investigated using an Unexplained Wealth Order."