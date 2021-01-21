Nicola Sturgeon has this week confirmed that Scotland’s lockdown will be extended until at least mid-February.

That means stay at home restrictions will remain in place for around another month – with people not allowed to leave their home, apart from some limited exceptions.

So how far can I travel during the lockdown, and what is deemed as a reasonable exception?

Here’s the Scottish Government guidance explained:

Exercise

Unlike the first lockdown, there is no limit on the number of times people can exercise in Scotland.

However they have been told that the activity should start and finish at the same place, adhering to the rules on meeting other households.

According to the Scottish Government: “A maximum of 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport or exercise. Children under 12 do not count towards households or numbers when meeting outside.

“The members of an individual household or extended household can meet outdoors for sport or exercise.”

How far can I go?

You can travel a maximum of five miles from your local authority boundary area to exercise.

The Scottish Government added: “Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way.”

Can I do sports?

Golf, tennis, running, walking and cycling are currently permitted activities, according to the Scottish Government.

Outdoor gyms are also allowed to remain open.

Shopping

The Scottish Government advice is to “shop online or use local shops and services wherever you can”.

“To minimise the risk of spread of coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.”

Can I go on holiday?





Unlike previous stages in the pandemic, all holiday accommodation is closed to tourism.

Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers only – for example those who need to travel for essential work, to attend a funeral, or to participate in or facilitate shared parenting arrangements.

Full guidance can be found here.

What are other reasonable excuses to leave the house?





The following list is provided on the Scottish Government website:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study

for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.

to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home

for healthcare, including medical trials, COVID-19 testing and vaccination, and mental health support

for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents

for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.

to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:

o services provided to victims (such as victims of crime)

o social-care services

o accessing day care centres

o services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions

o services provided to victims (including victims of crime)

o asylum and immigration services and interviews

o waste or recycling services