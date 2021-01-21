Nicola Sturgeon has this week confirmed that Scotland’s lockdown will be extended until at least mid-February.
That means stay at home restrictions will remain in place for around another month – with people not allowed to leave their home, apart from some limited exceptions.
So how far can I travel during the lockdown, and what is deemed as a reasonable exception?
Here’s the Scottish Government guidance explained:
Exercise
Unlike the first lockdown, there is no limit on the number of times people can exercise in Scotland.
However they have been told that the activity should start and finish at the same place, adhering to the rules on meeting other households.
According to the Scottish Government: “A maximum of 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport or exercise. Children under 12 do not count towards households or numbers when meeting outside.
“The members of an individual household or extended household can meet outdoors for sport or exercise.”
How far can I go?
You can travel a maximum of five miles from your local authority boundary area to exercise.
The Scottish Government added: “Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way.”
Can I do sports?
Golf, tennis, running, walking and cycling are currently permitted activities, according to the Scottish Government.
Outdoor gyms are also allowed to remain open.
Shopping
The Scottish Government advice is to “shop online or use local shops and services wherever you can”.
“To minimise the risk of spread of coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.”
Can I go on holiday?
Unlike previous stages in the pandemic, all holiday accommodation is closed to tourism.
Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers only – for example those who need to travel for essential work, to attend a funeral, or to participate in or facilitate shared parenting arrangements.
Full guidance can be found here.
What are other reasonable excuses to leave the house?
The following list is provided on the Scottish Government website:
- for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.
- for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study
- for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.
- to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home
- for healthcare, including medical trials, COVID-19 testing and vaccination, and mental health support
- for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents
- for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.
- to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:
o services provided to victims (such as victims of crime)
o social-care services
o accessing day care centres
o services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions
o services provided to victims (including victims of crime)
o asylum and immigration services and interviews
o waste or recycling services
- to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable person
- to provide or receive emergency assistance
- to participate in or facilitate shared parenting
- to visit a person in an extended household
- to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth
- for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution
- for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet
- local outdoor recreation, sport or exercise, walking, cycling, golf, or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area) as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households
- to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership
- to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events
- if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral
- to donate blood
- whilst it is permitted to leave your house for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the essential maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for, at this time it is advisable to postpone, if possible. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work
- to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm
- for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event
- to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.
- to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy
- to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention
- collecting a newly purchased vehicle
- delivering or collecting a vehicle for a repair, service or MOT
