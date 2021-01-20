THE advent of a Biden presidency has been widely welcomed by the political leaders at Westminster as MPs were told it marked the end of the “dark chapter of Trump’s presidency”.

As PMQs got underway, the first to welcome the presidency of Joe Biden was Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, who offered the House’s “best wishes” to him and Kamala Harris, the incoming Vice President.

Boris Johnson began his contribution by congratulating Mr Biden on his inauguration as the 46th US President, telling MPs: “As I said when I spoke to him on his election as President I look forward to working with him and his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: tackling climate change; building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, was also quick to welcome the inauguration of Mr Biden, insisting: “It’s a victory for hope over hate, and a real moment for optimism in the US and around the world,” while Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, added his “warmest welcome” to the new incumbents in the White House.

Ian Blackford for the SNP said millions of people around the world would heave a big sigh of relief at inauguration of Mr Biden and Ms Harris.

“The democratic removal of Donald Trump gives us all hope that better days are ahead of us, that the days will be a little bit brighter,” declared the SNP leader.

He added: “Turning the page on the dark chapter of Trump’s presidency isn’t solely the responsibility of President Joe Biden.

“It is also the responsibility of those in the Tory Party, including the PM, who cosied up to Donald Trump and his callous world view.”