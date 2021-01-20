Joe Biden has been sworn in as president, bringing an end to four years of Donald Trump’s leadership in Washington.

Biden was sworn in by supreme court chief justice John Roberts. His wife Dr Jill Biden, held the Bible that has been in his family since 1893, as he took the oath.

Minutes earlier, Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States.

Ms Harris was sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the US Supreme Court.

Addressing the nation and touching on the violent scenes that marred the Capitol, Biden said: “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day.”

READ MORE: Biden Inauguration: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn into office

"Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy.

"The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded.

"We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile.

"And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

He added: "Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation.

"To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words and requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity"

READ MORE: Watch: Historic moment as Kamala Harris sworn in as first female vice president of the United States

"For all those who supported our campaign, I'm humbled by the faith you placed in us. To all those who did not support us, let me say this. Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart.

"If you still disagree, so be it. That's democracy. That's America. The right to dissent peaceably within the guardrails of our republic is perhaps this nation's greatest strength.

"Yet hear me clearly. Disagreement must not lead to disunion. And I pledge this to you. I will be a president for all Americans. All Americans. And I promise you, I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."