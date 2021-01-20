This is the moment that Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice-president -- becoming the first woman, the first African American, and the first Asian American to serve in the role.

Harris was sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the supreme court.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, held the Bible as she took the oath.

Harris opted to wear purple at the inauguration - a nod to Shirley Chisholm who became the first black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first woman ever to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.