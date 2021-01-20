This is the moment that Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice-president -- becoming the first woman, the first African American, and the first Asian American to serve in the role.
READ MORE: Kamala Harris: Who is new vice president of the United States?
Harris was sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the supreme court.
There was a reason Kamala opted to wear purple at the Inauguration - a nod to Shirley Chisholm who became the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first woman ever to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. https://t.co/NVZTL3sqXB— The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 20, 2021
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, held the Bible as she took the oath.
READ MORE: Watch: Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States
Harris opted to wear purple at the inauguration - a nod to Shirley Chisholm who became the first black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first woman ever to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment